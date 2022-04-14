Bitboard (BITBOARD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitboard (BITBOARD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitboard (BITBOARD) Information BITBOARD is a space for stars and fans, and a platform that connects to online star spaces around the world where various services already exist. Official Website: https://bitboard.top/ Whitepaper: https://ktoss-organization.gitbook.io/bitboards-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x4f7cc8ef14f3dc76ee2fb60028749e1b61cea162 Buy BITBOARD Now!

Bitboard (BITBOARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitboard (BITBOARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.39M $ 3.39M $ 3.39M Total Supply: $ 8.10B $ 8.10B $ 8.10B Circulating Supply: $ 4.40B $ 4.40B $ 4.40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.24M $ 6.24M $ 6.24M All-Time High: $ 0.2493 $ 0.2493 $ 0.2493 All-Time Low: $ 0.000066883793567678 $ 0.000066883793567678 $ 0.000066883793567678 Current Price: $ 0.0007702 $ 0.0007702 $ 0.0007702 Learn more about Bitboard (BITBOARD) price

Bitboard (BITBOARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitboard (BITBOARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BITBOARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BITBOARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BITBOARD's tokenomics, explore BITBOARD token's live price!

How to Buy BITBOARD Interested in adding Bitboard (BITBOARD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BITBOARD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BITBOARD on MEXC now!

Bitboard (BITBOARD) Price History Analysing the price history of BITBOARD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BITBOARD Price History now!

BITBOARD Price Prediction Want to know where BITBOARD might be heading? Our BITBOARD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BITBOARD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!