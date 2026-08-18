Moonbirds (BIRB) Technical Analysis Today The Moonbirds Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIRB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moonbirds's analysis below. Sign Up

Moonbirds (BIRB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05003 -- -8.63% -13.12% -64.12%

Moonbirds Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moonbirds across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 4 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0502 0.05019 R2 0.05019 0.05019 R1 0.05019 0.05019 PP 0.05018 0.05018 S1 0.05018 0.05018 S2 0.05017 0.05018 S3 0.05017 0.05017

Moonbirds Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.00M $6.10 M $7.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Moonbirds Capital Flow Net Inflow BIRBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.05 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Moonbirds (BIRB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moonbirds price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BIRB / USDT $0.05003 $0.05003 $0.05003 -4.77% 1.10M (USDT) Trade BIRB / USDC $0.0519 $0.0519 $0.0519 +3.90% 2.06M (USDT) Trade