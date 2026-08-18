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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BIO Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BIO Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BIO Protocol (BIO) Technical Analysis Today

BIO Protocol (BIO) Technical Analysis Today

The BIO Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BIO Protocol's analysis below.

BIO Protocol (BIO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02425---5.43%-4.72%-30.84%
Know more about BIO Protocol Price

BIO Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BIO Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 3
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02424
0.02423
R2
0.02423
0.02421
R1
0.0242
0.0242
PP
0.02419
0.02419
S1
0.02416
0.02417
S2
0.02415
0.02416
S3
0.02412
0.02415

BIO Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
2.90M
$7.44 M
$4.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BIO Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowBIOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.07 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.11 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.03
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BIO Protocol

Trade BIO Protocol (BIO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BIO Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BIO/USDT
$0.02422
$0.02422$0.02422
-2.02%
3.38M (USDT)
BIO/USDC
$0.02421
$0.02421$0.02421
-2.02%
2.19M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BIO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BIO
BIO
USD
USD

1 BIO = 0.02425 USD