Billions (BILL) Technical Analysis Today The Billions Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BILL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Billions's analysis below. Sign Up

Billions (BILL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01919 -- -25.42% -25.36% -82.89%

Billions Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Billions across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 11 Neutral 10 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01921 0.0192 R2 0.0192 0.0192 R1 0.0192 0.0192 PP 0.01919 0.01919 S1 0.01919 0.01919 S2 0.01918 0.01919 S3 0.01918 0.01918

Billions Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.54M $2.76 M $3.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.99 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.98 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $2.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Billions Capital Flow Net Inflow BILLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.10 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.17 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.22 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.18 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.23 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Billions (BILL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Billions price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BILL / USDC $0.01919 $0.01919 $0.01919 -5.60% 2.68M (USDT) Trade BILL / USDT $0.01921 $0.01921 $0.01921 -5.55% 3.51M (USDT) Trade