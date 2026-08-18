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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Billions, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Billions, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BILL

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Billions (BILL) Technical Analysis Today

Billions (BILL) Technical Analysis Today

The Billions Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BILL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Billions's analysis below.

Billions (BILL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01919---25.42%-25.36%-82.89%
Know more about Billions Price

Billions Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Billions across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 11
Neutral 10
Buy 5
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 5Neutral 5Buy 4
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 6Neutral 5Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01921
0.0192
R2
0.0192
0.0192
R1
0.0192
0.0192
PP
0.01919
0.01919
S1
0.01919
0.01919
S2
0.01918
0.01919
S3
0.01918
0.01918

Billions Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.54M
$2.76 M
$3.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.99 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.98 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.60 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.59 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Billions Capital Flow

Net InflowBILLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.10 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.17 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.22 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.18 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.23 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Billions (BILL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Billions price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BILL/USDC
$0.01919
$0.01919$0.01919
-5.60%
2.68M (USDT)
BILL/USDT
$0.01921
$0.01921$0.01921
-5.55%
3.51M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BILL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BILL
BILL
USD
USD

1 BILL = 0.01918 USD