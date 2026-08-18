Big Time (BIGTIME) Technical Analysis Today The Big Time Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIGTIME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Big Time's analysis below. Sign Up

Big Time (BIGTIME) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004993 -- -6.57% -24.55% -58.67%

Big Time Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Big Time across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004991 0.00499 R2 0.00499 0.004989 R1 0.004989 0.004988 PP 0.004988 0.004988 S1 0.004987 0.004987 S2 0.004986 0.004986 S3 0.004985 0.004986

Big Time Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.28M $6.53 M $6.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.35 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.62 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.60 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Big Time Capital Flow Net Inflow BIGTIMEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.29 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.09 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Big Time (BIGTIME) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Big Time price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BIGTIME / USDT $0.004993 $0.004993 $0.004993 -3.13% 12.20M (USDT) Trade