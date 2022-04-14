Brazil National Fan (BFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Brazil National Fan (BFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Information The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences. Official Website: https://www.bitci.com/ Block Explorer: https://bitciexp.bitcichain.com/ Buy BFT Now!

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brazil National Fan (BFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 421.03K $ 421.03K $ 421.03K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 28.77M $ 28.77M $ 28.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.46M $ 1.46M $ 1.46M All-Time High: $ 1.7586 $ 1.7586 $ 1.7586 All-Time Low: $ 0.008904049261934482 $ 0.008904049261934482 $ 0.008904049261934482 Current Price: $ 0.014633 $ 0.014633 $ 0.014633 Learn more about Brazil National Fan (BFT) price

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Brazil National Fan (BFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BFT's tokenomics, explore BFT token's live price!

Brazil National Fan (BFT) Price History Analysing the price history of BFT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BFT Price History now!

BFT Price Prediction Want to know where BFT might be heading? Our BFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BFT token's Price Prediction now!

