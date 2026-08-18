BERA (BERA) Technical Analysis Today The BERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BERA's analysis below. Sign Up

BERA (BERA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1465 -- -2.92% -19.99% -61.42%

BERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BERA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 6 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1463 0.1463 R2 0.1463 0.1462 R1 0.1462 0.1462 PP 0.1462 0.1462 S1 0.1461 0.1461 S2 0.1461 0.1461 S3 0.146 0.1461

BERA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 2.36M $6.49 M $4.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.35 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.59 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BERA Capital Flow Net Inflow BERAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.15 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.15 2026-08-16 $0.13 M 0.15 2026-08-15 $0.11 M 0.15 2026-08-14 -$0.05 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BERA (BERA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BERA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BERA / USDT $0.1465 $0.1465 $0.1465 -1.73% 488.45K (USDT) Trade BERA / USDC $0.1462 $0.1462 $0.1462 -1.87% 395.88K (USDT) Trade