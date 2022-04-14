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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Audiera, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Audiera, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Audiera (BEAT) Technical Analysis Today

Audiera (BEAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Audiera Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BEAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Audiera's analysis below.

Audiera (BEAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.26702---79.34%-88.65%-51.99%
Know more about Audiera Price

Audiera Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Audiera across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 5
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 1Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2693
0.2686
R2
0.2686
0.2682
R1
0.2683
0.268
PP
0.2676
0.2676
S1
0.2673
0.2672
S2
0.2666
0.267
S3
0.2663
0.2666

Audiera Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.92M
$6.51 M
$7.43 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.40M
3-Day Active Buys
$38.35 M
3-Day Active Sells
$37.95 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.57M
7-Day Active Buys
$126.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$124.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Audiera Capital Flow

Net InflowBEATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Audiera

Trade Audiera (BEAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Audiera price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BEAT/USDT
$0.26855
$0.26855$0.26855
-6.76%
15.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BEAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BEAT
BEAT
USD
USD

1 BEAT = 0.26701 USD