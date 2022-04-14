Audiera (BEAT) Technical Analysis Today The Audiera Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BEAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Audiera's analysis below. Sign Up

Audiera (BEAT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.26702 -- -79.34% -88.65% -51.99%

Audiera Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Audiera across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2693 0.2686 R2 0.2686 0.2682 R1 0.2683 0.268 PP 0.2676 0.2676 S1 0.2673 0.2672 S2 0.2666 0.267 S3 0.2663 0.2666

Audiera Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.92M $6.51 M $7.43 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.40M 3-Day Active Buys $38.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $37.95 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.57M 7-Day Active Buys $126.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $124.45 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Audiera Capital Flow Net Inflow BEATUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Audiera (BEAT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Audiera price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BEAT / USDT $0.26855 $0.26855 $0.26855 -6.76% 15.38M (USDT) Trade