Audiera Price(BEAT)
The live Audiera (BEAT) price today is ￡ 0,26702, with a 6,75% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,26702 per BEAT.
Audiera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 42.86M, with a circulating supply of 160.52M BEAT. During the last 24 hours, BEAT traded between ￡ 0,24198 (low) and ￡ 0,34104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, BEAT moved +%0,44 in the last hour and -%79,34 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 4.40M.
%16,05
BSC
The current Market Cap of Audiera is ￡ 42.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 4.40M. The circulating supply of BEAT is 160.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 267,02M.
+%0,44
-%6,75
-%79,34
-%79,34
Track the price changes of Audiera for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0,0141933
|-%6,75
|30 Days
|￡ -2,08383
|-%88,65
|60 Days
|￡ -1,38025
|-%83,80
|90 Days
|￡ -0,28911
|-%51,99
Today, BEAT recorded a change of ￡ -0,0141933 (-%6,75), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -2,08383 (-%88,65), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BEAT saw a change of ￡ -1,38025 (-%83,80), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,28911 (-%51,99), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Audiera (BEAT)?
Check out the Audiera Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Audiera recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BEAT market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
BEAT_USDT is trading at 0.39922 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot level of 0.3953. The pivot structure indicates that the market is oscillating within a range below the R1 resistance level of 0.4286. The moving average group and EMA group are arranged in a bullish configuration, and the price remains firmly above the short-term moving averages. The structural positioning confirms that buyers hold dominance near the pivot point, maintaining a relatively strong bias within the current range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward, signaling a resonance in momentum indicators. Meanwhile, the RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is trending higher, suggesting that short-term selling pressure is waning. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators are also rising in tandem, further validating the concentrated release of rebound momentum. Volatility is currently contracting, with the Bollinger Bands narrowing and the price fluctuating around the middle band. At this juncture, long and short positions appear to be temporarily balanced, with buying slightly prevailing. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.4286, approximately 7.3% above the current price. The first support level below is located at the central pivot of 0.3953, less than 1% away from the current price. Further down, the S1 level at 0.3346 serves as an additional reference point, roughly 16.2% below the current price. The R2 level at 0.4893 represents a higher-tier resistance zone, while the S2 level at 0.3013 acts as an extreme downside reference point. Traders should closely monitor how the price behaves between the pivot point and the R1 level.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Audiera could potentially see a growth of %0,00. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Audiera? Buying BEAT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Audiera. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Audiera (BEAT) Buying journey.
Owning Audiera allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Audiera (BEAT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Audiera ($BEAT) pioneers the agent-native participation economy: humans & autonomous AI agents as equal participants. Agents hold wallets, earn/spend on-chain, create music, battle in rhythms — no longer just tools. Powered by $BEAT on BNB Chain for incentives & shared prosperity.
For a more in-depth understanding of Audiera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on BEAT with leverage. Explore BEAT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Audiera price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.