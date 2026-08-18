Current overall sentiment in the BEAT market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator Dimension Model Conclusion Proportion/Threshold Quick Take KDJ Golden Cross K > D Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising. EMA Group 7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell ≥ 80% Buy All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term. StochRSI 20‑80 Neutral Zone Normal pace, no extreme signals. MACD Golden Cross DIF > DEA Bullish momentum emerging. BOLL (20,2) Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle Between lower and middle band Relatively weak, but not extreme. RSI (14) Oversold < 30 Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound. MA Group 5‑6 Buy 60‑80% Buy Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant. Pivot Point Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1 Between Pivot‑R1 Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

BEAT_USDT is trading at 0.39922 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot level of 0.3953. The pivot structure indicates that the market is oscillating within a range below the R1 resistance level of 0.4286. The moving average group and EMA group are arranged in a bullish configuration, and the price remains firmly above the short-term moving averages. The structural positioning confirms that buyers hold dominance near the pivot point, maintaining a relatively strong bias within the current range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward, signaling a resonance in momentum indicators. Meanwhile, the RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is trending higher, suggesting that short-term selling pressure is waning. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators are also rising in tandem, further validating the concentrated release of rebound momentum. Volatility is currently contracting, with the Bollinger Bands narrowing and the price fluctuating around the middle band. At this juncture, long and short positions appear to be temporarily balanced, with buying slightly prevailing. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.4286, approximately 7.3% above the current price. The first support level below is located at the central pivot of 0.3953, less than 1% away from the current price. Further down, the S1 level at 0.3346 serves as an additional reference point, roughly 16.2% below the current price. The R2 level at 0.4893 represents a higher-tier resistance zone, while the S2 level at 0.3013 acts as an extreme downside reference point. Traders should closely monitor how the price behaves between the pivot point and the R1 level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.