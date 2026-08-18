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The live Audiera price today is 0,26702 GBP.BEAT market cap is 42.861.160,15532 GBP. Track real-time BEAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Audiera price today is 0,26702 GBP.BEAT market cap is 42.861.160,15532 GBP. Track real-time BEAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Audiera Price(BEAT)

1 BEAT to GBP Live Price:

￡0,196078
￡0,196078￡0,196078
-6.75%1D
GBP
Audiera (BEAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:11:49 (UTC+8)

Audiera Price Today

The live Audiera (BEAT) price today is ￡ 0,26702, with a 6,75% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,26702 per BEAT.

Audiera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 42.86M, with a circulating supply of 160.52M BEAT. During the last 24 hours, BEAT traded between ￡ 0,24198 (low) and ￡ 0,34104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BEAT moved +%0,44 in the last hour and -%79,34 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 4.40M.

Audiera (BEAT) Market Information

￡ 42.86M
￡ 42.86M￡ 42.86M

￡ 4.40M
￡ 4.40M￡ 4.40M

￡ 267,02M
￡ 267,02M￡ 267,02M

160.52M
160.52M 160.52M

1.000.000.000
1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000

1.000.000.000
1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000

%16,05

BSC

The current Market Cap of Audiera is ￡ 42.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 4.40M. The circulating supply of BEAT is 160.52M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 267,02M.

Audiera Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0,24198
￡ 0,24198￡ 0,24198
24H Low
￡ 0,34104
￡ 0,34104￡ 0,34104
24H High

￡ 0,24198
￡ 0,24198￡ 0,24198

￡ 0,34104
￡ 0,34104￡ 0,34104

--
----

--
----

+%0,44

-%6,75

-%79,34

-%79,34

Audiera (BEAT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Audiera for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0,0141933-%6,75
30 Days￡ -2,08383-%88,65
60 Days￡ -1,38025-%83,80
90 Days￡ -0,28911-%51,99
Audiera Price Change Today

Today, BEAT recorded a change of ￡ -0,0141933 (-%6,75), reflecting its latest market activity.

Audiera 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -2,08383 (-%88,65), showing the token's short-term performance.

Audiera 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BEAT saw a change of ￡ -1,38025 (-%83,80), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Audiera 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,28911 (-%51,99), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Audiera (BEAT)?

Check out the Audiera Price History page now.

Analysis for Audiera

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Audiera recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Audiera market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BEAT market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

BEAT_USDT is trading at 0.39922 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot level of 0.3953. The pivot structure indicates that the market is oscillating within a range below the R1 resistance level of 0.4286. The moving average group and EMA group are arranged in a bullish configuration, and the price remains firmly above the short-term moving averages. The structural positioning confirms that buyers hold dominance near the pivot point, maintaining a relatively strong bias within the current range. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward, signaling a resonance in momentum indicators. Meanwhile, the RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is trending higher, suggesting that short-term selling pressure is waning. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators are also rising in tandem, further validating the concentrated release of rebound momentum. Volatility is currently contracting, with the Bollinger Bands narrowing and the price fluctuating around the middle band. At this juncture, long and short positions appear to be temporarily balanced, with buying slightly prevailing. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.4286, approximately 7.3% above the current price. The first support level below is located at the central pivot of 0.3953, less than 1% away from the current price. Further down, the S1 level at 0.3346 serves as an additional reference point, roughly 16.2% below the current price. The R2 level at 0.4893 represents a higher-tier resistance zone, while the S2 level at 0.3013 acts as an extreme downside reference point. Traders should closely monitor how the price behaves between the pivot point and the R1 level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Audiera's prices?

Several key factors influence Audiera (BEAT) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the Audiera ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and platform developments
5. Supply dynamics including token burns or releases
6. Regulatory news affecting the broader crypto space
7. Competition from similar blockchain-based audio platforms

Why do people want to know Audiera's price today?

People want to know Audiera (BEAT) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, identifying buying/selling opportunities, monitoring market trends, and assessing investment performance. Real-time price data helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for Audiera

Audiera (BEAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BEAT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with %0,00 growth rate.
Audiera (BEAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Audiera could potentially see a growth of %0,00. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Audiera will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BEAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Audiera Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Audiera in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Audiera? Buying BEAT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Audiera. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Audiera (BEAT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Audiera will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Audiera (BEAT) Guide

What can you do with Audiera

Owning Audiera allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Audiera (BEAT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Audiera (BEAT)

Audiera ($BEAT) pioneers the agent-native participation economy: humans & autonomous AI agents as equal participants. Agents hold wallets, earn/spend on-chain, create music, battle in rhythms — no longer just tools. Powered by $BEAT on BNB Chain for incentives & shared prosperity.

Audiera Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Audiera, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Audiera Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI ApplicationsArcade GamesArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Audiera

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:11:49 (UTC+8)

Audiera (BEAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Audiera

BEAT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BEAT with leverage. Explore BEAT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Audiera (BEAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Audiera price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BEAT/USDT
￡0,1968591
￡0,1968591￡0,1968591
-%6,38
15.40M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BEAT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BEAT
BEAT
GBP
GBP

1 BEAT = 0,1949246 GBP