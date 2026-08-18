Beam (BEAMX) Technical Analysis Today The Beam Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BEAMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Beam's analysis below. Sign Up

Beam (BEAMX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001279 -- -9.04% -15.30% -25.38%

Beam Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Beam across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 12 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 8 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001281 0.00128 R2 0.00128 0.00128 R1 0.00128 0.00128 PP 0.001279 0.001279 S1 0.001279 0.001279 S2 0.001278 0.001279 S3 0.001278 0.001278

Beam Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.08M $1.08 M $0.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Beam Capital Flow Net Inflow BEAMXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.08 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Beam (BEAMX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Beam price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BEAMX / USDT $0.001279 $0.001279 $0.001279 -3.32% 46.25M (USDT) Trade BEAMX / USDC $0.001279 $0.001279 $0.001279 -3.32% 43.43M (USDT) Trade