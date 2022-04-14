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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Beldex, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Beldex, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Beldex (BDX) Technical Analysis Today

Beldex (BDX) Technical Analysis Today

The Beldex Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BDX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Beldex's analysis below.

Beldex (BDX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08351---8.82%+1.58%+5.90%
Know more about Beldex Price

Beldex Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Beldex across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 9
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 3Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 6Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0846
0.0845
R2
0.0845
0.0843
R1
0.0842
0.0842
PP
0.0841
0.0841
S1
0.0838
0.0839
S2
0.0837
0.0838
S3
0.0834
0.0837

Beldex Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$0.26 M
$0.31 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Beldex Capital Flow

Net InflowBDXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Beldex

Trade Beldex (BDX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Beldex price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BDX/USDT
$0.08348
$0.08348$0.08348
+0.45%
11.99M (USDT)
BDX/BTC
$0.0000013001
$0.0000013001$0.0000013001
+0.40%
12.98M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BDX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BDX
BDX
USD
USD

1 BDX = 0.08351 USD