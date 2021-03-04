Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Big Data Protocol (BDP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Big Data Protocol: Powering a Liquid Marketplace for Commercially Valuable Data

BDP Seed Pools: Emissions start around Saturday March 6th at 11 AM ET (block 11985974) and will last for 6 days for BDP, 3 months for bALPHA. Stakers earn 100% of the initial circulating supply of BDP (30% of total supply) and 100% of total supply of bALPHA.

Official Website: https://bigdataprotocol.com
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf3dcbc6D72a4E1892f7917b7C43b74131Df8480e

Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.66M
Total Supply: $ 80.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 52.86M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.51M
All-Time High: $ 18.033
All-Time Low: $ 0.01474429158777362
Current Price: $ 0.03139

Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Big Data Protocol (BDP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of BDP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

