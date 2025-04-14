Big Data Protocol Logo

Big Data Protocol (BDP) Live Price Chart

$0.04723
$0.04723
+1.72%(1D)

BDP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Big Data Protocol (BDP) today is 0.04721 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.47M USD. BDP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Big Data Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.75K USD
- Big Data Protocol price change within the day is +1.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.28M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BDP to USD price on MEXC.

BDP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Big Data Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0007986+1.72%
30 Days$ -0.00347-6.85%
60 Days$ -0.03068-39.39%
90 Days$ -0.03913-45.33%
Big Data Protocol Price Change Today

Today, BDP recorded a change of $ +0.0007986 (+1.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Big Data Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00347 (-6.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Big Data Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BDP saw a change of $ -0.03068 (-39.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Big Data Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03913 (-45.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BDP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Big Data Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04429
$ 0.04429

$ 0.04777
$ 0.04777

$ 18.033
$ 18.033

-0.93%

+1.72%

+5.26%

BDP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.47M
$ 2.47M

$ 56.75K
$ 56.75K

52.28M
52.28M

What is Big Data Protocol (BDP)

Big Data Protocol: Powering a Liquid Marketplace for Commercially Valuable Data BDP Seed Pools: Emissions start around Saturday March 6th at 11 AM ET (block 11985974) and will last for 6 days for BDP, 3 months for bALPHA. Stakers earn 100% of the initial circulating supply of BDP (30% of total supply) and 100% of total supply of bALPHA.

Big Data Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BDP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Big Data Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Big Data Protocol buying experience smooth and informed.

Big Data Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Big Data Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BDP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Big Data Protocol price prediction page.

Big Data Protocol Price History

Tracing BDP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BDP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Big Data Protocol price history page.

How to buy Big Data Protocol (BDP)

Looking for how to buy Big Data Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BDP to Local Currencies

1 BDP to VND
1,210.51161
1 BDP to AUD
A$0.0745918
1 BDP to GBP
0.0354075
1 BDP to EUR
0.0410727
1 BDP to USD
$0.04721
1 BDP to MYR
RM0.2081961
1 BDP to TRY
1.7968126
1 BDP to JPY
¥6.7670814
1 BDP to RUB
3.8910482
1 BDP to INR
4.0614763
1 BDP to IDR
Rp800.1693715
1 BDP to KRW
67.250645
1 BDP to PHP
2.6923863
1 BDP to EGP
￡E.2.4091263
1 BDP to BRL
R$0.2761785
1 BDP to CAD
C$0.0651498
1 BDP to BDT
5.7355429
1 BDP to NGN
75.8999891
1 BDP to UAH
1.9488288
1 BDP to VES
Bs3.35191
1 BDP to PKR
Rs13.242405
1 BDP to KZT
24.4481706
1 BDP to THB
฿1.5900328
1 BDP to TWD
NT$1.5319645
1 BDP to AED
د.إ0.1732607
1 BDP to CHF
Fr0.0387122
1 BDP to HKD
HK$0.3658775
1 BDP to MAD
.د.م0.4371646
1 BDP to MXN
$0.9512815

Big Data Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Big Data Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Big Data Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Big Data Protocol

$0.04721
