Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Technical Analysis Today The Bitcoin Cash Node Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin Cash Node's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitcoin Cash Node (BCH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $203.3 -- -5.27% -7.09% -45.12%

Bitcoin Cash Node Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin Cash Node across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 203.4666 203.4333 R2 203.4333 203.4142 R1 203.4166 203.4024 PP 203.3833 203.3833 S1 203.3666 203.3642 S2 203.3333 203.3524 S3 203.3166 203.3333

Bitcoin Cash Node Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.10M $18.22 M $18.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.41M 3-Day Active Buys $3.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.82M 7-Day Active Buys $10.27 M 7-Day Active Sells $9.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitcoin Cash Node Capital Flow Net Inflow BCHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.05 M 203.50 2026-08-17 $0.27 M 205.10 2026-08-16 $0.45 M 204.60 2026-08-15 $8.01 M 205.30 2026-08-14 -$2.02 M 201.70 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.