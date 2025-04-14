Bubblefong Token Logo

Bubblefong Token Price(BBF)

USD

Bubblefong Token (BBF) Live Price Chart

$0.00663
$0.00663$0.00663
-0.45%(1D)

BBF Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Bubblefong Token (BBF) today is 0.00663 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.24M USD. BBF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bubblefong Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.28K USD
- Bubblefong Token price change within the day is -0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.50M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BBF to USD price on MEXC.

BBF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bubblefong Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00003-0.44%
30 Days$ -0.00276-29.40%
60 Days$ -0.00347-34.36%
90 Days$ -0.01103-62.46%
Bubblefong Token Price Change Today

Today, BBF recorded a change of $ -0.00003 (-0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bubblefong Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00276 (-29.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bubblefong Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BBF saw a change of $ -0.00347 (-34.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bubblefong Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01103 (-62.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BBF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bubblefong Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00645
$ 0.00645$ 0.00645

$ 0.00814
$ 0.00814$ 0.00814

$ 34.8895
$ 34.8895$ 34.8895

-0.31%

-0.44%

-49.93%

BBF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.24M
$ 1.24M$ 1.24M

$ 11.28K
$ 11.28K$ 11.28K

186.50M
186.50M 186.50M

What is Bubblefong Token (BBF)

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic 'bubble shooter' game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

Bubblefong Token is available on MEXC.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BBF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bubblefong Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bubblefong Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bubblefong Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bubblefong Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BBF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bubblefong Token price prediction page.

Bubblefong Token Price History

Tracing BBF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BBF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bubblefong Token price history page.

How to buy Bubblefong Token (BBF)

Looking for how to buy Bubblefong Token? You can easily purchase Bubblefong Token on MEXC.

BBF to Local Currencies

1 BBF to VND
169.99983
1 BBF to AUD
A$0.0104754
1 BBF to GBP
0.0049725
1 BBF to EUR
0.0057681
1 BBF to USD
$0.00663
1 BBF to MYR
RM0.0292383
1 BBF to TRY
0.2522052
1 BBF to JPY
¥0.9473607
1 BBF to RUB
0.5452512
1 BBF to INR
0.5705115
1 BBF to IDR
Rp112.3728645
1 BBF to KRW
9.4309761
1 BBF to PHP
0.3780426
1 BBF to EGP
￡E.0.3380637
1 BBF to BRL
R$0.0388518
1 BBF to CAD
C$0.0091494
1 BBF to BDT
0.8054787
1 BBF to NGN
10.6420119
1 BBF to UAH
0.2736864
1 BBF to VES
Bs0.47073
1 BBF to PKR
Rs1.859715
1 BBF to KZT
3.4334118
1 BBF to THB
฿0.2226354
1 BBF to TWD
NT$0.2144805
1 BBF to AED
د.إ0.0243321
1 BBF to CHF
Fr0.0053703
1 BBF to HKD
HK$0.0513825
1 BBF to MAD
.د.م0.0613938
1 BBF to MXN
$0.1334619

Bubblefong Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bubblefong Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bubblefong Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bubblefong Token

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

