Marina Protocol Price Today

The live Marina Protocol (BAY) price today is ￡ 0.018105, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.018105 per BAY.

Marina Protocol currently ranks #1577 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.62M, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BAY. During the last 24 hours, BAY traded between ￡ 0.017909 (low) and ￡ 0.018256 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.137682110850299546, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.005200760961552797.

In short-term performance, BAY moved +0.37% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.78K.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Market Information

Rank No.1577 Market Cap ￡ 3.62M￡ 3.62M ￡ 3.62M Volume (24H) ￡ 60.78K￡ 60.78K ￡ 60.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 18.11M￡ 18.11M ￡ 18.11M Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Marina Protocol is ￡ 3.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.78K. The circulating supply of BAY is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 18.11M.