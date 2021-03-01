BABB (BAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BABB (BAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BABB (BAX) Information Babb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services. Official Website: https://getbabb.com/ Whitepaper: https://getbabb.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BABB-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf920e4f3fbef5b3ad0a25017514b769bdc4ac135 Buy BAX Now!

BABB (BAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BABB (BAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.28M $ 2.28M $ 2.28M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 78.96B $ 78.96B $ 78.96B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.89M $ 2.89M $ 2.89M All-Time High: $ 0.0009481 $ 0.0009481 $ 0.0009481 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000161 $ 0.0000161 $ 0.0000161 Current Price: $ 0.000028896 $ 0.000028896 $ 0.000028896 Learn more about BABB (BAX) price

BABB (BAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BABB (BAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAX's tokenomics, explore BAX token's live price!

