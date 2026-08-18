Based (BASED) Technical Analysis Today The Based Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BASED's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Based's analysis below. Sign Up

Based (BASED) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07647 -- +1.83% -17.42% +0.07%

Based Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Based across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07647 0.07647 R2 0.07647 0.07647 R1 0.07647 0.07647 PP 0.07647 0.07647 S1 0.07647 0.07647 S2 0.07647 0.07647 S3 0.07647 0.07647

Based Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.01M $5.95 M $6.96 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $3.37 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.39 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $4.49 M 7-Day Active Sells $4.46 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Based Capital Flow Net Inflow BASEDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.07 M 0.08 2026-08-17 $0.05 M 0.08 2026-08-16 $0.05 M 0.08 2026-08-15 $0.12 M 0.08 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Based (BASED) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Based price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BASED / USDT $0.07641 $0.07641 $0.07641 -2.46% 2.75M (USDT) Trade