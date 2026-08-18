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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Based, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Based, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BASED

BASED Price Info

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Based (BASED) Technical Analysis Today

Based (BASED) Technical Analysis Today

The Based Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BASED's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Based's analysis below.

Based (BASED) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07647--+1.83%-17.42%+0.07%
Know more about Based Price

Based Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Based across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07647
0.07647
R2
0.07647
0.07647
R1
0.07647
0.07647
PP
0.07647
0.07647
S1
0.07647
0.07647
S2
0.07647
0.07647
S3
0.07647
0.07647

Based Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.01M
$5.95 M
$6.96 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$3.37 M
3-Day Active Sells
$3.39 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.49 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4.46 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Based Capital Flow

Net InflowBASEDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.07 M0.08
2026-08-17$0.05 M0.08
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.08
2026-08-15$0.12 M0.08
2026-08-14$0.02 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Based

Trade Based (BASED) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Based price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BASED/USDT
$0.07641
$0.07641$0.07641
-2.46%
2.75M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BASED-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BASED
BASED
USD
USD

1 BASED = 0.07647 USD