Based Price Today

The live Based (BASED) price today is ￡ 0.0765, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0765 per BASED.

Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalisation at ￡ 17.98M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between ￡ 0.07546 (low) and ￡ 0.08039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.229253141336156688, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.036657825342427753.

In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.36% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 219.58K.

Based (BASED) Market Information

Rank No.774 Market Cap ￡ 17.98M￡ 17.98M ￡ 17.98M Volume (24H) ￡ 219.58K￡ 219.58K ￡ 219.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 76.50M￡ 76.50M ￡ 76.50M Circulation Supply 235.00M 235.00M 235.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.50% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Based is ￡ 17.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 219.58K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 76.50M.