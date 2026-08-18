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The live Based price today is 0.0765 GBP.BASED market cap is 17,977,500 GBP. Track real-time BASED to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Based price today is 0.0765 GBP.BASED market cap is 17,977,500 GBP. Track real-time BASED to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BASED

BASED Price Info

What is BASED

BASED Whitepaper

BASED Official Website

BASED Tokenomics

BASED Price Forecast

BASED History

BASED Buying Guide

BASED-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Based Price(BASED)

1 BASED to GBP Live Price:

￡0.055845
￡0.055845￡0.055845
-2.46%1D
GBP
Based (BASED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:37:40 (UTC+8)

Based Price Today

The live Based (BASED) price today is ￡ 0.0765, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0765 per BASED.

Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalisation at ￡ 17.98M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between ￡ 0.07546 (low) and ￡ 0.08039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.229253141336156688, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.036657825342427753.

In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.36% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 219.58K.

Based (BASED) Market Information

No.774

￡ 17.98M
￡ 17.98M￡ 17.98M

￡ 219.58K
￡ 219.58K￡ 219.58K

￡ 76.50M
￡ 76.50M￡ 76.50M

235.00M
235.00M 235.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Based is ￡ 17.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 219.58K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 76.50M.

Based Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.07546
￡ 0.07546￡ 0.07546
24H Low
￡ 0.08039
￡ 0.08039￡ 0.08039
24H High

￡ 0.07546
￡ 0.07546￡ 0.07546

￡ 0.08039
￡ 0.08039￡ 0.08039

￡ 0.229253141336156688
￡ 0.229253141336156688￡ 0.229253141336156688

￡ 0.036657825342427753
￡ 0.036657825342427753￡ 0.036657825342427753

+0.36%

-2.46%

+1.58%

+1.58%

Based (BASED) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Based for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0014084-2.46%
30 Days￡ -0.01735-18.49%
60 Days￡ -0.01921-20.08%
90 Days￡ +0.00009+0.11%
Based Price Change Today

Today, BASED recorded a change of ￡ -0.0014084 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Based 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01735 (-18.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Based 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BASED saw a change of ￡ -0.01921 (-20.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Based 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00009 (+0.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Based (BASED)?

Check out the Based Price History page now.

Analysis for Based

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Based recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Based market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BASED market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price > Upper BandTouching or breaking upper bandEntering "expensive" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

BASED_USDT is trading at 0.08628 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot level of 0.08522 and moved away from the central support zone at 0.08112. The bullish structure remains dominant, with the short-term moving average group and EMA group currently in a corrective phase following a zero-buy signal, indicating that the price is expanding within an elevated range. The MACD has formed a golden cross, signaling a shift from bearish to bullish momentum. The RSI indicator remains in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold signals. KDJ and StochRSI values suggest a moderate increase in short-term volatility, with both fast and slow indicators moving in tandem, showing no significant divergence. Bollinger Bands are widening, with prices trending along the upper band, reflecting concentrated release of upward momentum. There is no immediate resistance nearby; the next key reference level will need confirmation based on previous highs. On the downside, the R2 level at 0.08522 acts as near-term support, lying just 0.00106 away from the current price. The central support zone at 0.08112 serves as a critical long-term defensive barrier, approximately 0.00516 away from the current price. Additionally, the S1 level at 0.07847 and the S2 level at 0.07702 form deeper pullback reference zones.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Based's prices?

Several key factors influence BASED token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and use cases within the Based ecosystem
4. Supply mechanics and tokenomics structure
5. Community adoption and social media buzz
6. Partnership announcements and development updates
7. Broader DeFi market performance
8. Regulatory news affecting meme/community tokens
9. Whale movements and large holder activity
10. Market maker activities and exchange listings

Why do people want to know Based's price today?

People want to know BASED token price today for several key reasons:

1. Trading decisions - Current price helps determine optimal buy/sell timing
2. Portfolio tracking - Monitor investment value and performance
3. Market analysis - Assess volatility and trends for future predictions
4. FOMO/opportunity - Fear of missing profitable entry or exit points

Price Prediction for Based

Based (BASED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BASED in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Based (BASED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Based could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Based will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BASED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Based Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Based in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Based? Buying BASED is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Based. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Based (BASED) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Based will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Based (BASED) Guide

What can you do with Based

Owning Based allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Based (BASED) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Based (BASED)

Based is a financial superapp built on Hyperliquid that lets users trade crypto, equities, and commodities from a single interface, fund accounts directly from bank accounts or credit cards, and spend balances at over 100 million merchants worldwide using a Visa Platinum card that converts at the point of sale with no separate off-ramp required. The platform operates across web, iOS, Android, and desktop with one account, and includes features like curated Launchpools for early project access and AI-native wallets for autonomous trading and risk monitoring.

Based Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Based, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Based Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeBase Native

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:37:40 (UTC+8)

Based (BASED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Based

BASED USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BASED with leverage. Explore BASED USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Based (BASED) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Based price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BASED/USDT
￡0.0557209
￡0.0557209￡0.0557209
-2.56%
2.80M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BASED-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BASED
BASED
GBP
GBP

1 BASED = 0.055845 GBP