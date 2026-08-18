Based Price(BASED)
The live Based (BASED) price today is ￡ 0.0765, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0765 per BASED.
Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalisation at ￡ 17.98M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between ￡ 0.07546 (low) and ￡ 0.08039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.229253141336156688, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.036657825342427753.
In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.36% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 219.58K.
No.774
23.50%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Based is ￡ 17.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 219.58K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 76.50M.
+0.36%
-2.46%
+1.58%
+1.58%
Track the price changes of Based for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0014084
|-2.46%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01735
|-18.49%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01921
|-20.08%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00009
|+0.11%
Today, BASED recorded a change of ￡ -0.0014084 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01735 (-18.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BASED saw a change of ￡ -0.01921 (-20.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00009 (+0.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Based (BASED)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Based recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BASED market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price > Upper Band
|Touching or breaking upper band
|Entering "expensive" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
BASED_USDT is trading at 0.08628 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot level of 0.08522 and moved away from the central support zone at 0.08112. The bullish structure remains dominant, with the short-term moving average group and EMA group currently in a corrective phase following a zero-buy signal, indicating that the price is expanding within an elevated range. The MACD has formed a golden cross, signaling a shift from bearish to bullish momentum. The RSI indicator remains in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold signals. KDJ and StochRSI values suggest a moderate increase in short-term volatility, with both fast and slow indicators moving in tandem, showing no significant divergence. Bollinger Bands are widening, with prices trending along the upper band, reflecting concentrated release of upward momentum. There is no immediate resistance nearby; the next key reference level will need confirmation based on previous highs. On the downside, the R2 level at 0.08522 acts as near-term support, lying just 0.00106 away from the current price. The central support zone at 0.08112 serves as a critical long-term defensive barrier, approximately 0.00516 away from the current price. Additionally, the S1 level at 0.07847 and the S2 level at 0.07702 form deeper pullback reference zones.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Based could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Based, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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