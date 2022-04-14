BAS (BAS) Technical Analysis Today The BAS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BAS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BAS's analysis below. Sign Up

BAS (BAS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.025804 -- +0.17% -5.55% +24.81%

BAS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BAS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.025833 0.025832 R2 0.025832 0.025831 R1 0.025831 0.025831 PP 0.02583 0.02583 S1 0.025829 0.025829 S2 0.025828 0.025829 S3 0.025827 0.025828

BAS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.42M $6.99 M $7.41 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.29 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BAS Capital Flow Net Inflow BASUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BAS (BAS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BAS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BAS / USDT $0.025804 $0.025804 $0.025804 -1.88% 2.93M (USDT) Trade