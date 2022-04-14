Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BAS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BAS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BAS

BAS Price Info

What is BAS

BAS Whitepaper

BAS Official Website

BAS Tokenomics

BAS Price Forecast

BAS History

BAS Buying Guide

BAS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BAS Spot

BAS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BAS (BAS) Technical Analysis Today

BAS (BAS) Technical Analysis Today

The BAS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BAS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BAS's analysis below.

BAS (BAS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.025804--+0.17%-5.55%+24.81%
Know more about BAS Price

BAS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BAS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.025833
0.025832
R2
0.025832
0.025831
R1
0.025831
0.025831
PP
0.02583
0.02583
S1
0.025829
0.025829
S2
0.025828
0.025829
S3
0.025827
0.025828

BAS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.42M
$6.99 M
$7.41 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BAS Capital Flow

Net InflowBASUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BAS

Trade BAS (BAS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BAS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAS/USDT
$0.025804
$0.025804$0.025804
-1.88%
2.93M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BAS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAS
BAS
USD
USD

1 BAS = 0.025804 USD