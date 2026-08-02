What is Baobao about?

Baobao has a total supply of 999,958,307 tokens and was launched fairly on Pump, ensuring accessibility and fairness for all participants. The project’s fair launch model aims to foster an inclusive and decentralized community from the start, allowing users to join and benefit from its growth potential.

What makes Baobao unique?

The project’s connection to influential backers and its unique positioning as a companion token opens new doors for future growth and engagement with a dedicated community.

What's next for Baobao?

As Baobao enters the market, it is poised to follow the trajectory of similar meme tokens.

What is the current price of BaoBao?

The live price of BaoBao (BAOBAO) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is BaoBao positioned in the market?

BaoBao currently sits at market rank #7093, supported by a market capitalization of £33165.26386200000000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BAOBAO?

The circulating supply of BAOBAO is 538203603.9069405 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of BaoBao?

During the last 24 hours, BaoBao traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is BaoBao from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

BaoBao reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BAOBAO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for BaoBao?

The current price movement of -0.15% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.