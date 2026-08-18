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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lorenzo Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lorenzo Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Technical Analysis Today

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Technical Analysis Today

The Lorenzo Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BANK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lorenzo Protocol's analysis below.

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03483---7.45%-69.39%-6.73%
Know more about Lorenzo Protocol Price

Lorenzo Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lorenzo Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 8
Neutral 7
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 7Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03488
0.03485
R2
0.03485
0.03483
R1
0.03483
0.03482
PP
0.0348
0.0348
S1
0.03478
0.03478
S2
0.03475
0.03477
S3
0.03473
0.03475

Lorenzo Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.08M
$6.29 M
$7.37 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.45 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.51 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$8.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$8.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Lorenzo Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowBANKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.11 M0.03
2026-08-17-$0.22 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.10 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.12 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.40 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Lorenzo Protocol

Trade Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lorenzo Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BANK/USDT
$0.03483
$0.03483$0.03483
-2.38%
24.53M (USDT)
BANK/USD1
$0.03473
$0.03473$0.03473
-2.44%
1.60M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BANK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BANK
BANK
USD
USD

1 BANK = 0.03483 USD