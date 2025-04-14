What is Banano (BANANO)

Banano is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy.

Banano is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Banano investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BANANO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Banano on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Banano buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Banano Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Banano, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BANANO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Banano price prediction page.

Banano Price History

Tracing BANANO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BANANO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Banano price history page.

How to buy Banano (BANANO)

Looking for how to buy Banano? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Banano on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BANANO to Local Currencies

1 BANANO to VND ₫ 34.128171 1 BANANO to AUD A$ 0.00210298 1 BANANO to GBP ￡ 0.00101156 1 BANANO to EUR € 0.00117128 1 BANANO to USD $ 0.001331 1 BANANO to MYR RM 0.00586971 1 BANANO to TRY ₺ 0.05065786 1 BANANO to JPY ¥ 0.19114491 1 BANANO to RUB ₽ 0.10976757 1 BANANO to INR ₹ 0.11449262 1 BANANO to IDR Rp 22.55931865 1 BANANO to KRW ₩ 1.8960095 1 BANANO to PHP ₱ 0.07592024 1 BANANO to EGP ￡E. 0.06786769 1 BANANO to BRL R$ 0.00775973 1 BANANO to CAD C$ 0.00183678 1 BANANO to BDT ৳ 0.16170319 1 BANANO to NGN ₦ 2.13986201 1 BANANO to UAH ₴ 0.05494368 1 BANANO to VES Bs 0.094501 1 BANANO to PKR Rs 0.3733455 1 BANANO to KZT ₸ 0.68927166 1 BANANO to THB ฿ 0.04478815 1 BANANO to TWD NT$ 0.04323088 1 BANANO to AED د.إ 0.00488477 1 BANANO to CHF Fr 0.00109142 1 BANANO to HKD HK$ 0.01031525 1 BANANO to MAD .د.م 0.01232506 1 BANANO to MXN $ 0.02673979

Banano Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Banano, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Banano What is the price of Banano (BANANO) today? The live price of Banano (BANANO) is 0.001331 USD . What is the market cap of Banano (BANANO)? The current market cap of Banano is $ 2.13M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BANANO by its real-time market price of 0.001331 USD . What is the circulating supply of Banano (BANANO)? The current circulating supply of Banano (BANANO) is 1.60B USD . What was the highest price of Banano (BANANO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Banano (BANANO) is 0.0248 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Banano (BANANO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Banano (BANANO) is $ 54.13K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!