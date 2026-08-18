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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Banana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Banana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BANANAS31

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Banana (BANANAS31) Technical Analysis Today

Banana (BANANAS31) Technical Analysis Today

The Banana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BANANAS31's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Banana's analysis below.

Banana (BANANAS31) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.008479---10.54%+20.08%-29.03%
Know more about Banana Price

Banana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Banana across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 2
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.008467
0.008467
R2
0.008467
0.008466
R1
0.008466
0.008466
PP
0.008466
0.008466
S1
0.008465
0.008465
S2
0.008465
0.008465
S3
0.008464
0.008465

Banana Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.34M
$7.56 M
$7.90 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Banana Capital Flow

Net InflowBANANAS31USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.07 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.16 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Banana

Trade Banana (BANANAS31) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Banana price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BANANAS31/USDT
$0.008465
$0.008465$0.008465
-1.82%
6.87M (USDT)
BANANAS31/USDC
$0.008479
$0.008479$0.008479
-1.51%
6.71M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BANANAS31-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BANANAS31
BANANAS31
USD
USD

1 BANANAS31 = 0.008479 USD