Banana Gun (BANANA) Technical Analysis Today The Banana Gun Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BANANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Banana Gun's analysis below. Sign Up

Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $3.605 -- -4.15% +6.09% -5.66%

Banana Gun Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Banana Gun across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 3.5996 3.5993 R2 3.5993 3.5989 R1 3.5986 3.5987 PP 3.5983 3.5983 S1 3.5976 3.5979 S2 3.5973 3.5977 S3 3.5966 3.5973

Banana Gun Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $5.01 M $5.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Banana Gun Capital Flow Net Inflow BANANAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 3.63 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 3.68 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 3.72 2026-08-15 $0.20 M 3.94 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 3.77 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Banana Gun (BANANA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Banana Gun price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BANANA / USDT $3.605 $3.605 $3.605 -2.06% 15.68K (USDT) Trade