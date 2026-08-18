Bana Protocol Price Today

The live Bana Protocol (BANA) price today is ￡ 1.0599, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.0599 per BANA.

Bana Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BANA. During the last 24 hours, BANA traded between ￡ 1.0219 (low) and ￡ 1.2972 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BANA moved +2.70% in the last hour and +24.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.20K.

Bana Protocol (BANA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 1.20K￡ 1.20K ￡ 1.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.06B￡ 1.06B ￡ 1.06B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Bana Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.20K. The circulating supply of BANA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.06B.