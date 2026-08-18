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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Comedian, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Comedian, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Comedian (BAN) Technical Analysis Today

Comedian (BAN) Technical Analysis Today

The Comedian Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BAN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Comedian's analysis below.

Comedian (BAN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07236---0.88%-1.57%-3.20%
Know more about Comedian Price

Comedian Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Comedian across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 4
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07248
0.07248
R2
0.07248
0.07247
R1
0.07247
0.07247
PP
0.07247
0.07247
S1
0.07246
0.07246
S2
0.07246
0.07246
S3
0.07245
0.07246

Comedian Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.15M
$8.61 M
$8.46 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Comedian Capital Flow

Net InflowBANUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Comedian

Trade Comedian (BAN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Comedian price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAN/USDT
$0.07235
$0.07235$0.07235
-0.11%
798.74K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BAN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAN
BAN
USD
USD

1 BAN = 0.07235 USD