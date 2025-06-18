What is PowerBall (BALL)

The first hourly raffle-style sweepstakes on Solana. More tokens = more entries = better odds

PowerBall is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PowerBall investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



PowerBall (BALL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PowerBall (BALL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BALL token's extensive tokenomics now!

BALL to Local Currencies

PowerBall Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PowerBall, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PowerBall What is the price of PowerBall (BALL) today? The live price of PowerBall (BALL) is 0.0008186 USD . What is the market cap of PowerBall (BALL)? The current market cap of PowerBall is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BALL by its real-time market price of 0.0008186 USD . What is the circulating supply of PowerBall (BALL)? The current circulating supply of PowerBall (BALL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of PowerBall (BALL)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of PowerBall (BALL) is 0.018953 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PowerBall (BALL)? The 24-hour trading volume of PowerBall (BALL) is $ 54.23K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

