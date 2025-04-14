balancer Logo

The current price of balancer (BAL) today is 0.9077 USD with a current market cap of $ 57.15M USD. BAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key balancer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.77M USD
- balancer price change within the day is +8.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.96M USD

BAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of balancer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.069929+8.35%
30 Days$ -0.5403-37.32%
60 Days$ -1.0573-53.81%
90 Days$ -1.5023-62.34%
balancer Price Change Today

Today, BAL recorded a change of $ +0.069929 (+8.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

balancer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.5403 (-37.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

balancer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAL saw a change of $ -1.0573 (-53.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

balancer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.5023 (-62.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of balancer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.8134
$ 0.8134$ 0.8134

$ 1.0385
$ 1.0385$ 1.0385

$ 74.82807
$ 74.82807$ 74.82807

-1.22%

+8.35%

-15.56%

BAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 57.15M
$ 57.15M$ 57.15M

$ 1.77M
$ 1.77M$ 1.77M

62.96M
62.96M 62.96M

What is balancer (BAL)

Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

balancer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as balancer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our balancer price prediction page.

balancer Price History

Tracing BAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our balancer price history page.

How to buy balancer (BAL)

BAL to Local Currencies

1 BAL to VND
23,274.3357
1 BAL to AUD
A$1.434166
1 BAL to GBP
0.689852
1 BAL to EUR
0.798776
1 BAL to USD
$0.9077
1 BAL to MYR
RM4.002957
1 BAL to TRY
34.547062
1 BAL to JPY
¥130.354797
1 BAL to RUB
74.858019
1 BAL to INR
78.080354
1 BAL to IDR
Rp15,384.743455
1 BAL to KRW
1,293.01865
1 BAL to PHP
51.775208
1 BAL to EGP
￡E.46.283623
1 BAL to BRL
R$5.291891
1 BAL to CAD
C$1.252626
1 BAL to BDT
110.276473
1 BAL to NGN
1,459.318367
1 BAL to UAH
37.469856
1 BAL to VES
Bs64.4467
1 BAL to PKR
Rs254.60985
1 BAL to KZT
470.061522
1 BAL to THB
฿30.544105
1 BAL to TWD
NT$29.482096
1 BAL to AED
د.إ3.331259
1 BAL to CHF
Fr0.744314
1 BAL to HKD
HK$7.034675
1 BAL to MAD
.د.م8.405302
1 BAL to MXN
$18.235693

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
