The live Alibaba price today is 176 USD. Track real-time BABAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BABAON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Alibaba price today is 176 USD. Track real-time BABAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BABAON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About BABAON

BABAON Price Info

BABAON Official Website

BABAON Tokenomics

BABAON Price Forecast

BABAON History

BABAON Buying Guide

BABAON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BABAON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Alibaba Logo

Alibaba Price(BABAON)

1 BABAON to USD Live Price:

$176.06
$176.06$176.06
-1.93%1D
USD
Alibaba (BABAON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:21:20 (UTC+8)

Alibaba (BABAON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 174.61
$ 174.61$ 174.61
24H Low
$ 182.12
$ 182.12$ 182.12
24H High

$ 174.61
$ 174.61$ 174.61

$ 182.12
$ 182.12$ 182.12

$ 192.1874154822472
$ 192.1874154822472$ 192.1874154822472

$ 130.22737422531634
$ 130.22737422531634$ 130.22737422531634

-0.45%

-1.93%

+4.32%

+4.32%

Alibaba (BABAON) real-time price is $ 176. Over the past 24 hours, BABAON traded between a low of $ 174.61 and a high of $ 182.12, showing active market volatility. BABAON's all-time high price is $ 192.1874154822472, while its all-time low price is $ 130.22737422531634.

In terms of short-term performance, BABAON has changed by -0.45% over the past hour, -1.93% over 24 hours, and +4.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alibaba (BABAON) Market Information

No.2020

$ 1.34M
$ 1.34M$ 1.34M

$ 57.78K
$ 57.78K$ 57.78K

$ 1.34M
$ 1.34M$ 1.34M

7.64K
7.64K 7.64K

7,638.57037713
7,638.57037713 7,638.57037713

ETH

The current Market Cap of Alibaba is $ 1.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.78K. The circulating supply of BABAON is 7.64K, with a total supply of 7638.57037713. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.

Alibaba (BABAON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Alibaba for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -3.4648-1.93%
30 Days$ -6.35-3.49%
60 Days$ +76+76.00%
90 Days$ +76+76.00%
Alibaba Price Change Today

Today, BABAON recorded a change of $ -3.4648 (-1.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alibaba 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -6.35 (-3.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alibaba 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABAON saw a change of $ +76 (+76.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alibaba 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +76 (+76.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Alibaba (BABAON)?

Check out the Alibaba Price History page now.

What is Alibaba (BABAON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Alibaba is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alibaba investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABAON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alibaba on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alibaba buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alibaba Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Alibaba (BABAON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Alibaba (BABAON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Alibaba.

Check the Alibaba price prediction now!

Alibaba (BABAON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alibaba (BABAON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABAON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alibaba (BABAON)

Looking for how to buy Alibaba? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alibaba on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BABAON to Local Currencies

1 Alibaba(BABAON) to VND
4,631,440
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AUD
A$267.52
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to GBP
132
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to EUR
151.36
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to USD
$176
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MYR
RM739.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TRY
7,386.72
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to JPY
¥27,104
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ARS
ARS$252,873.28
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to RUB
14,124
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to INR
15,605.92
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to IDR
Rp2,933,332.16
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PHP
10,371.68
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to EGP
￡E.8,316
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BRL
R$945.12
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to CAD
C$244.64
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BDT
21,512.48
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to NGN
255,441.12
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to COP
$687,500
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ZAR
R.3,043.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to UAH
7,400.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TZS
T.Sh.432,432
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to VES
Bs38,544
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to CLP
$165,792
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PKR
Rs49,688.32
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to KZT
93,023.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to THB
฿5,709.44
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TWD
NT$5,404.96
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AED
د.إ645.92
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to CHF
Fr140.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to HKD
HK$1,365.76
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AMD
֏67,355.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MAD
.د.م1,622.72
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MXN
$3,254.24
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SAR
ريال660
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ETB
Br26,910.4
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to KES
KSh22,737.44
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to JOD
د.أ124.784
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PLN
642.4
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to RON
лв770.88
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SEK
kr1,657.92
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BGN
лв295.68
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to HUF
Ft58,960
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to CZK
3,694.24
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to KWD
د.ك53.856
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ILS
572
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BOB
Bs1,214.4
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AZN
299.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TJS
SM1,619.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to GEL
478.72
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AOA
Kz161,319.84
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BHD
.د.ب66.176
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BMD
$176
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to DKK
kr1,131.68
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to HNL
L4,623.52
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MUR
8,020.32
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to NAD
$3,011.36
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to NOK
kr1,768.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to NZD
$304.48
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PAB
B/.176
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PGK
K749.76
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to QAR
ر.ق640.64
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to RSD
дин.17,788.32
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to UZS
soʻm2,120,481.44
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ALL
L14,636.16
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ANG
ƒ315.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to AWG
ƒ315.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BBD
$352
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BAM
KM295.68
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BIF
Fr520,608
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BND
$227.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BSD
$176
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to JMD
$28,123.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to KHR
706,826.56
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to KMF
Fr74,448
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to LAK
3,826,086.88
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to LKR
රු53,576.16
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MDL
L2,983.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MGA
Ar789,236.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MOP
P1,408
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MVR
2,692.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MWK
MK305,555.36
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to MZN
MT11,248.16
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to NPR
रु24,823.04
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to PYG
1,248,192
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to RWF
Fr255,376
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SBD
$1,448.48
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SCR
2,441.12
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SRD
$6,800.64
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SVC
$1,538.24
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to SZL
L3,011.36
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TMT
m617.76
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TND
د.ت516.736
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to TTD
$1,191.52
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to UGX
Sh613,184
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to XAF
Fr99,440
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to XCD
$475.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to XOF
Fr99,440
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to XPF
Fr17,952
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BWP
P2,342.56
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to BZD
$353.76
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to CVE
$16,684.8
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to DJF
Fr31,152
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to DOP
$11,295.68
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to DZD
د.ج22,874.72
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to FJD
$397.76
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to GNF
Fr1,530,320
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to GTQ
Q1,346.4
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to GYD
$36,819.2
1 Alibaba(BABAON) to ISK
kr21,648

Alibaba Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alibaba, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Alibaba Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alibaba

How much is Alibaba (BABAON) worth today?
The live BABAON price in USD is 176 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BABAON to USD price?
The current price of BABAON to USD is $ 176. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Alibaba?
The market cap for BABAON is $ 1.34M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BABAON?
The circulating supply of BABAON is 7.64K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BABAON?
BABAON achieved an ATH price of 192.1874154822472 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BABAON?
BABAON saw an ATL price of 130.22737422531634 USD.
What is the trading volume of BABAON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BABAON is $ 57.78K USD.
Will BABAON go higher this year?
BABAON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BABAON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:21:20 (UTC+8)

Alibaba (BABAON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BABAON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BABAON
BABAON
USD
USD

1 BABAON = 176 USD

Trade BABAON

BABAON/USDT
$176.06
$176.06$176.06
-1.84%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,399.84
$109,399.84$109,399.84

-1.88%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,869.40
$3,869.40$3,869.40

-2.08%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02485
$0.02485$0.02485

-32.45%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.53
$190.53$190.53

-3.16%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3200
$2.3200$2.3200

-11.38%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,869.40
$3,869.40$3,869.40

-2.08%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,399.84
$109,399.84$109,399.84

-1.88%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.53
$190.53$190.53

-3.16%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5373
$2.5373$2.5373

-3.38%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18700
$0.18700$0.18700

-2.15%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02221
$0.02221$0.02221

+122.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003590
$0.0003590$0.0003590

+474.40%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036400
$0.0036400$0.0036400

+3,944.44%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000153
$0.000000000000000000000153$0.000000000000000000000153

+70.00%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136460
$0.136460$0.136460

+45.86%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005008
$0.005008$0.005008

+33.26%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002431
$0.0002431$0.0002431

+33.05%

FARMAI Logo

FARMAI

FARMAI

$0.008186
$0.008186$0.008186

+33.43%