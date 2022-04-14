BSquared Network (B2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BSquared Network (B2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BSquared Network (B2) Information B² Network is a modular Bitcoin Scaling solution. It introduces B² Rollup (the first Bitcoin rollup based on zero-knowledge proof verification commitment), B² Hub (the first Bitcoin Data Availability layer that achieves finality on the Bitcoin network) and MiningSquared (The first Bitcoin mining pool offering auto-subscribable BTC yield products). Official Website: https://www.bsquared.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bsquared.network/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x783c3f003f172c6Ac5AC700218a357d2D66Ee2a2 Buy B2 Now!

BSquared Network (B2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BSquared Network (B2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.17M $ 18.17M $ 18.17M Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 46.90M $ 46.90M $ 46.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.37M $ 81.37M $ 81.37M All-Time High: $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 All-Time Low: $ 0.3168599590333596 $ 0.3168599590333596 $ 0.3168599590333596 Current Price: $ 0.38747 $ 0.38747 $ 0.38747 Learn more about BSquared Network (B2) price

BSquared Network (B2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BSquared Network (B2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B2's tokenomics, explore B2 token's live price!

How to Buy B2 Interested in adding BSquared Network (B2) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy B2, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy B2 on MEXC now!

BSquared Network (B2) Price History Analysing the price history of B2 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore B2 Price History now!

B2 Price Prediction Want to know where B2 might be heading? Our B2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See B2 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!