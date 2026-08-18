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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BSquared Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BSquared Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BSquared Network (B2) Technical Analysis Today

BSquared Network (B2) Technical Analysis Today

The BSquared Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into B2's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BSquared Network's analysis below.

BSquared Network (B2) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.44365---3.45%-16.69%-29.54%
Know more about BSquared Network Price

BSquared Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BSquared Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.4468
0.4467
R2
0.4467
0.4465
R1
0.4464
0.4465
PP
0.4463
0.4463
S1
0.4461
0.4462
S2
0.446
0.4462
S3
0.4458
0.446

BSquared Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$3.37 M
$3.58 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BSquared Network Capital Flow

Net InflowB2USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.45
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.46
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.50
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.51
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.49

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BSquared Network

Trade BSquared Network (B2) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BSquared Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
B2/USDT
$0.44365
$0.44365$0.44365
-4.18%
137.79K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

B2-to-USD Calculator

Amount

B2
B2
USD
USD

1 B2 = 0.44365 USD