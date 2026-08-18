BSquared Network (B2) Technical Analysis Today The BSquared Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into B2's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BSquared Network's analysis below. Sign Up

BSquared Network (B2) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.44365 -- -3.45% -16.69% -29.54%

BSquared Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BSquared Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.4468 0.4467 R2 0.4467 0.4465 R1 0.4464 0.4465 PP 0.4463 0.4463 S1 0.4461 0.4462 S2 0.446 0.4462 S3 0.4458 0.446

BSquared Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $3.37 M $3.58 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BSquared Network Capital Flow Net Inflow B2USDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.45 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.46 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.50 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.51 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.49 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BSquared Network (B2) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BSquared Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume B2 / USDT $0.44365 $0.44365 $0.44365 -4.18% 137.79K (USDT) Trade