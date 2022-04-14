BUILDon (B) Technical Analysis Today The BUILDon Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into B's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BUILDon's analysis below. Sign Up

BUILDon (B) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.14833 -- -2.73% -20.29% -56.36%

BUILDon Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BUILDon across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 8 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1485 0.1485 R2 0.1485 0.1484 R1 0.1484 0.1484 PP 0.1484 0.1484 S1 0.1483 0.1483 S2 0.1483 0.1483 S3 0.1482 0.1483

BUILDon Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $2.94 M $2.92 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.79 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.75 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BUILDon Capital Flow Net Inflow BUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BUILDon (B) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BUILDon price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume B / USDT $0.14833 $0.14833 $0.14833 -0.67% 537.27K (USDT) Trade B / USD1 $0.14815 $0.14815 $0.14815 -0.97% 361.91K (USDT) Trade