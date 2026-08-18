Aztec (AZTEC) Technical Analysis Today The Aztec Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AZTEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aztec's analysis below. Sign Up

Aztec (AZTEC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01147 -- -12.45% -12.85% -41.00%

Aztec Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aztec across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 7 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01149 0.01149 R2 0.01149 0.01148 R1 0.01148 0.01148 PP 0.01148 0.01148 S1 0.01147 0.01147 S2 0.01147 0.01147 S3 0.01146 0.01147

Aztec Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.96M $5.65 M $6.61 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aztec Capital Flow Net Inflow AZTECUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aztec (AZTEC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aztec price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AZTEC / USDT $0.01147 $0.01147 $0.01147 -2.21% 5.50M (USDT) Trade AZTEC / USDC $0.01149 $0.01149 $0.01149 -1.96% 4.79M (USDT) Trade