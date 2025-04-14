What is Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.

Aleph Zero Price Prediction

Aleph Zero Price History

How to buy Aleph Zero (AZERO)

For a more in-depth understanding of Aleph Zero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aleph Zero What is the price of Aleph Zero (AZERO) today? The live price of Aleph Zero (AZERO) is 0.08825 USD . What is the market cap of Aleph Zero (AZERO)? The current market cap of Aleph Zero is $ 23.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AZERO by its real-time market price of 0.08825 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aleph Zero (AZERO)? The current circulating supply of Aleph Zero (AZERO) is 266.78M USD . What was the highest price of Aleph Zero (AZERO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Aleph Zero (AZERO) is 3.0991 USD .

