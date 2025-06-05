What is aZen (AZEN)

aZen delivers a powerful and scalable computing layer designed to support AI, data analytics and Web2+Web3 applications. Its ecosystem seamlessly combines protocol-level AI orchestration, enterprise-grade hardware, and a unified application hub: bridging the worlds of DePIN and DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI).

aZen Price Prediction

aZen Price History

How to buy aZen (AZEN)

AZEN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aZen What is the price of aZen (AZEN) today? The live price of aZen (AZEN) is 0.002324 USD . What is the market cap of aZen (AZEN)? The current market cap of aZen is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AZEN by its real-time market price of 0.002324 USD . What is the circulating supply of aZen (AZEN)? The current circulating supply of aZen (AZEN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of aZen (AZEN)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of aZen (AZEN) is 0.015 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of aZen (AZEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of aZen (AZEN) is $ 20.63K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

