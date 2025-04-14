What is AYIN (AYIN)

No.1 DEX and Money Market in Alephium.

AYIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AYIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AYIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AYIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AYIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AYIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AYIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AYIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AYIN price prediction page.

AYIN Price History

Tracing AYIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AYIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AYIN price history page.

How to buy AYIN (AYIN)

Looking for how to buy AYIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AYIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AYIN to Local Currencies

1 AYIN to VND ₫ 9,712.8108 1 AYIN to AUD A$ 0.598504 1 AYIN to GBP ￡ 0.2841 1 AYIN to EUR € 0.329556 1 AYIN to USD $ 0.3788 1 AYIN to MYR RM 1.670508 1 AYIN to TRY ₺ 14.409552 1 AYIN to JPY ¥ 54.11158 1 AYIN to RUB ₽ 31.152512 1 AYIN to INR ₹ 32.588164 1 AYIN to IDR Rp 6,420.33802 1 AYIN to KRW ₩ 538.831636 1 AYIN to PHP ₱ 21.599176 1 AYIN to EGP ￡E. 19.315012 1 AYIN to BRL R$ 2.219768 1 AYIN to CAD C$ 0.522744 1 AYIN to BDT ৳ 46.020412 1 AYIN to NGN ₦ 608.023244 1 AYIN to UAH ₴ 15.636864 1 AYIN to VES Bs 26.8948 1 AYIN to PKR Rs 106.2534 1 AYIN to KZT ₸ 196.165368 1 AYIN to THB ฿ 12.720104 1 AYIN to TWD NT$ 12.25418 1 AYIN to AED د.إ 1.390196 1 AYIN to CHF Fr 0.306828 1 AYIN to HKD HK$ 2.9357 1 AYIN to MAD .د.م 3.507688 1 AYIN to MXN $ 7.625244

AYIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AYIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AYIN What is the price of AYIN (AYIN) today? The live price of AYIN (AYIN) is 0.3788 USD . What is the market cap of AYIN (AYIN)? The current market cap of AYIN is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AYIN by its real-time market price of 0.3788 USD . What is the circulating supply of AYIN (AYIN)? The current circulating supply of AYIN (AYIN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of AYIN (AYIN)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of AYIN (AYIN) is 5.511 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AYIN (AYIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of AYIN (AYIN) is $ 72.84 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!