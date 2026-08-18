AIVIVE Price Today

The live AIVIVE (AVV) price today is ￡ 0.009431, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.009431 per AVV.

AIVIVE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVV. During the last 24 hours, AVV traded between ￡ 0.009389 (low) and ￡ 0.009444 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AVV moved +0.01% in the last hour and +1.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 76.50K.

AIVIVE (AVV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 76.50K￡ 76.50K ￡ 76.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 94.31M￡ 94.31M ￡ 94.31M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AIVIVE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 76.50K. The circulating supply of AVV is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 94.31M.