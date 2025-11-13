Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.