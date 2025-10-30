The live Avantis price today is 0.6053 USD. Track real-time AVNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AVNT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Avantis price today is 0.6053 USD. Track real-time AVNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AVNT price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 AVNT to USD Live Price:

$0.6042
-5.81%1D
USD
Avantis (AVNT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:13:59 (UTC+8)

Avantis (AVNT) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.596
24H Low
24H High

-1.77%

-5.81%

-9.96%

-9.96%

Avantis (AVNT) real-time price is $ 0.6053. Over the past 24 hours, AVNT traded between a low of $ 0.596 and a high of $ 0.689, showing active market volatility. AVNT's all-time high price is $ 2.662191408541985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.17956381875221758.

In terms of short-term performance, AVNT has changed by -1.77% over the past hour, -5.81% over 24 hours, and -9.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Avantis (AVNT) Market Information

$ 156.29M
$ 2.56M
$ 605.30M
258.21M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
25.82%

0.01%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Avantis is $ 156.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.56M. The circulating supply of AVNT is 258.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 605.30M.

Avantis (AVNT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Avantis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.037269-5.81%
30 Days$ -0.5747-48.71%
60 Days$ +0.5553+1,110.60%
90 Days$ +0.5553+1,110.60%
Avantis Price Change Today

Today, AVNT recorded a change of $ -0.037269 (-5.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Avantis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.5747 (-48.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Avantis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVNT saw a change of $ +0.5553 (+1,110.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Avantis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.5553 (+1,110.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Avantis (AVNT)?

Check out the Avantis Price History page now.

What is Avantis (AVNT)

Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.

Avantis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Avantis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVNT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Avantis on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Avantis buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Avantis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Avantis (AVNT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Avantis (AVNT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Avantis.

Check the Avantis price prediction now!

Avantis (AVNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Avantis (AVNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Avantis (AVNT)

Looking for how to buy Avantis? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Avantis on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVNT to Local Currencies

1 Avantis(AVNT) to VND
15,928.4695
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AUD
A$0.926109
1 Avantis(AVNT) to GBP
0.460028
1 Avantis(AVNT) to EUR
0.520558
1 Avantis(AVNT) to USD
$0.6053
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MYR
RM2.54226
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TRY
25.410494
1 Avantis(AVNT) to JPY
¥93.2162
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ARS
ARS$869.682934
1 Avantis(AVNT) to RUB
48.508742
1 Avantis(AVNT) to INR
53.696163
1 Avantis(AVNT) to IDR
Rp10,088.329298
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PHP
35.7127
1 Avantis(AVNT) to EGP
￡E.28.588319
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BRL
R$3.262567
1 Avantis(AVNT) to CAD
C$0.84742
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BDT
74.003978
1 Avantis(AVNT) to NGN
877.243131
1 Avantis(AVNT) to COP
$2,355.252565
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ZAR
R.10.501955
1 Avantis(AVNT) to UAH
25.416547
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TZS
T.Sh.1,490.884165
1 Avantis(AVNT) to VES
Bs132.5607
1 Avantis(AVNT) to CLP
$570.1926
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PKR
Rs171.324112
1 Avantis(AVNT) to KZT
321.11165
1 Avantis(AVNT) to THB
฿19.648038
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TWD
NT$18.619028
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AED
د.إ2.221451
1 Avantis(AVNT) to CHF
Fr0.48424
1 Avantis(AVNT) to HKD
HK$4.697128
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AMD
֏231.733052
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MAD
.د.م5.605078
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MXN
$11.25858
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SAR
ريال2.263822
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ETB
Br93.076981
1 Avantis(AVNT) to KES
KSh78.241078
1 Avantis(AVNT) to JOD
د.أ0.4291577
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PLN
2.221451
1 Avantis(AVNT) to RON
лв2.66332
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SEK
kr5.732191
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BGN
лв1.016904
1 Avantis(AVNT) to HUF
Ft203.871093
1 Avantis(AVNT) to CZK
12.77183
1 Avantis(AVNT) to KWD
د.ك0.1852218
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ILS
1.967225
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BOB
Bs4.182623
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AZN
1.02901
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TJS
SM5.56876
1 Avantis(AVNT) to GEL
1.646416
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AOA
Kz554.811927
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BHD
.د.ب0.2281981
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BMD
$0.6053
1 Avantis(AVNT) to DKK
kr3.910238
1 Avantis(AVNT) to HNL
L15.91939
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MUR
27.583521
1 Avantis(AVNT) to NAD
$10.47169
1 Avantis(AVNT) to NOK
kr6.107477
1 Avantis(AVNT) to NZD
$1.053222
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PAB
B/.0.6053
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PGK
K2.548313
1 Avantis(AVNT) to QAR
ر.ق2.203292
1 Avantis(AVNT) to RSD
дин.61.335049
1 Avantis(AVNT) to UZS
soʻm7,292.769407
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ALL
L50.621239
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ANG
ƒ1.083487
1 Avantis(AVNT) to AWG
ƒ1.083487
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BBD
$1.2106
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BAM
KM1.016904
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BIF
Fr1,785.0297
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BND
$0.780837
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BSD
$0.6053
1 Avantis(AVNT) to JMD
$96.781417
1 Avantis(AVNT) to KHR
2,430.921118
1 Avantis(AVNT) to KMF
Fr256.0419
1 Avantis(AVNT) to LAK
13,158.695389
1 Avantis(AVNT) to LKR
රු184.259373
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MDL
L10.217464
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MGA
Ar2,714.34679
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MOP
P4.8424
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MVR
9.26109
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MWK
MK1,050.867383
1 Avantis(AVNT) to MZN
MT38.684723
1 Avantis(AVNT) to NPR
रु85.867858
1 Avantis(AVNT) to PYG
4,292.7876
1 Avantis(AVNT) to RWF
Fr879.5009
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SBD
$4.981619
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SCR
8.377352
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SRD
$23.388792
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SVC
$5.296375
1 Avantis(AVNT) to SZL
L10.47169
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TMT
m2.124603
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TND
د.ت1.7807926
1 Avantis(AVNT) to TTD
$4.097881
1 Avantis(AVNT) to UGX
Sh2,108.8652
1 Avantis(AVNT) to XAF
Fr343.2051
1 Avantis(AVNT) to XCD
$1.63431
1 Avantis(AVNT) to XOF
Fr343.2051
1 Avantis(AVNT) to XPF
Fr62.3459
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BWP
P8.11102
1 Avantis(AVNT) to BZD
$1.216653
1 Avantis(AVNT) to CVE
$57.38244
1 Avantis(AVNT) to DJF
Fr107.7434
1 Avantis(AVNT) to DOP
$38.866313
1 Avantis(AVNT) to DZD
د.ج78.670841
1 Avantis(AVNT) to FJD
$1.374031
1 Avantis(AVNT) to GNF
Fr5,263.0835
1 Avantis(AVNT) to GTQ
Q4.636598
1 Avantis(AVNT) to GYD
$126.707449
1 Avantis(AVNT) to ISK
kr75.0572

Avantis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avantis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Avantis Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avantis

How much is Avantis (AVNT) worth today?
The live AVNT price in USD is 0.6053 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AVNT to USD price?
The current price of AVNT to USD is $ 0.6053. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Avantis?
The market cap for AVNT is $ 156.29M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AVNT?
The circulating supply of AVNT is 258.21M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AVNT?
AVNT achieved an ATH price of 2.662191408541985 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AVNT?
AVNT saw an ATL price of 0.17956381875221758 USD.
What is the trading volume of AVNT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AVNT is $ 2.56M USD.
Will AVNT go higher this year?
AVNT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AVNT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:13:59 (UTC+8)

