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The live Avici price today is 0.4277 GBP.AVICI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time AVICI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Avici price today is 0.4277 GBP.AVICI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time AVICI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Avici Price(AVICI)

1 AVICI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.312586
￡0.312586￡0.312586
-2.10%1D
GBP
Avici (AVICI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:01:00 (UTC+8)

Avici Price Today

The live Avici (AVICI) price today is ￡ 0.4277, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVICI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4277 per AVICI.

Avici currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVICI. During the last 24 hours, AVICI traded between ￡ 0.4103 (low) and ￡ 0.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AVICI moved -1.11% in the last hour and -8.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.99K.

Avici (AVICI) Market Information

--
----

￡ 62.99K
￡ 62.99K￡ 62.99K

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Avici is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.99K. The circulating supply of AVICI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Avici Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.4103
￡ 0.4103￡ 0.4103
24H Low
￡ 0.46
￡ 0.46￡ 0.46
24H High

￡ 0.4103
￡ 0.4103￡ 0.4103

￡ 0.46
￡ 0.46￡ 0.46

--
----

--
----

-1.11%

-2.10%

-8.32%

-8.32%

Avici (AVICI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Avici for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.006705-2.10%
30 Days￡ -0.1884-30.58%
60 Days￡ -0.5259-55.15%
90 Days￡ -0.1415-24.86%
Avici Price Change Today

Today, AVICI recorded a change of ￡ -0.006705 (-2.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Avici 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.1884 (-30.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Avici 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVICI saw a change of ￡ -0.5259 (-55.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Avici 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.1415 (-24.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Avici (AVICI)?

Check out the Avici Price History page now.

Analysis for Avici

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Avici recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Avici market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the AVICI market: bullish, bullish 68% | bearish 32%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** On the AVICI_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price stands at 0.7011, situated below the central pivot point of 0.7056, representing a 0.64% deviation. The price is trading within a narrow range between the key support level S1 (0.6992) and the central pivot. Meanwhile, the resistance level R1 (0.7185) lies approximately 2.48% above the current price. Moving averages (MA) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) across the 5- to 6-period bands all indicate a net buying bias, with the price currently positioned above the supportive zone formed by the moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, suggesting short-term bullish momentum. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, with both fast and slow oscillators aligned in a bullish configuration but not yet entering overbought territory. Volatility has converged near the central pivot, indicating that the accumulation phase of momentum is underway. **Key Price Levels** At the upper end, the immediate resistance level R1 (0.7185) serves as a nearby barrier, while the secondary pressure level R2 (0.7249), located 3.39% above the current price, adds additional resistance. On the downside, the first support level S1 (0.6992) is just 0.27% away from the current price, providing immediate support. Further down, the more distant reference support level S2 (0.6863), positioned 2.11% below the current price, offers additional backing for potential pullbacks.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Avici's prices?

Several key factors influence AVICI token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development updates and roadmap progress
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
5. Token utility and use cases within the platform
6. Supply and demand dynamics
7. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
8. Community engagement and social media activity
9. Technical analysis patterns
10. Broader economic conditions and investor risk appetite

Why do people want to know Avici's price today?

People want to know AVICI price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing market entry/exit points, assessing profit/loss positions, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Avici

Avici (AVICI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AVICI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Avici (AVICI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Avici could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Avici will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AVICI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Avici Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Avici in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Avici? Buying AVICI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Avici. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Avici (AVICI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Avici will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Avici (AVICI) Guide

What can you do with Avici

Owning Avici allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Avici (AVICI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Avici (AVICI)

On Solana, AVICI functions as a project token. Its role—such as access, staking rewards, governance, or in-app credits—depends on the project and its contract design.

Avici Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avici, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

MetaDAO LaunchpadNeobankPayment Solutions

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avici

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:01:00 (UTC+8)

Avici (AVICI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Avici

AVICI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AVICI with leverage. Explore AVICI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Avici (AVICI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avici price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVICI/USDT
￡0.312002
￡0.312002￡0.312002
-2.37%
144.99K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AVICI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

AVICI
AVICI
GBP
GBP

1 AVICI = 0.312221 GBP