Avici Price(AVICI)
The live Avici (AVICI) price today is ￡ 0.4277, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVICI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4277 per AVICI.
Avici currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVICI. During the last 24 hours, AVICI traded between ￡ 0.4103 (low) and ￡ 0.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, AVICI moved -1.11% in the last hour and -8.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.99K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of Avici is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.99K. The circulating supply of AVICI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
-1.11%
-2.10%
-8.32%
-8.32%
Track the price changes of Avici for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.006705
|-2.10%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.1884
|-30.58%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.5259
|-55.15%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.1415
|-24.86%
Today, AVICI recorded a change of ￡ -0.006705 (-2.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.1884 (-30.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, AVICI saw a change of ￡ -0.5259 (-55.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.1415 (-24.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Avici (AVICI)?
Check out the Avici Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Avici recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the AVICI market: bullish, bullish 68% | bearish 32%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
**Market Structure** On the AVICI_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price stands at 0.7011, situated below the central pivot point of 0.7056, representing a 0.64% deviation. The price is trading within a narrow range between the key support level S1 (0.6992) and the central pivot. Meanwhile, the resistance level R1 (0.7185) lies approximately 2.48% above the current price. Moving averages (MA) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) across the 5- to 6-period bands all indicate a net buying bias, with the price currently positioned above the supportive zone formed by the moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, suggesting short-term bullish momentum. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, with both fast and slow oscillators aligned in a bullish configuration but not yet entering overbought territory. Volatility has converged near the central pivot, indicating that the accumulation phase of momentum is underway. **Key Price Levels** At the upper end, the immediate resistance level R1 (0.7185) serves as a nearby barrier, while the secondary pressure level R2 (0.7249), located 3.39% above the current price, adds additional resistance. On the downside, the first support level S1 (0.6992) is just 0.27% away from the current price, providing immediate support. Further down, the more distant reference support level S2 (0.6863), positioned 2.11% below the current price, offers additional backing for potential pullbacks.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Avici could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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On Solana, AVICI functions as a project token. Its role—such as access, staking rewards, governance, or in-app credits—depends on the project and its contract design.
For a more in-depth understanding of Avici, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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