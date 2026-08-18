Avici Price Today

The live Avici (AVICI) price today is ￡ 0.4277, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVICI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4277 per AVICI.

Avici currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AVICI. During the last 24 hours, AVICI traded between ￡ 0.4103 (low) and ￡ 0.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AVICI moved -1.11% in the last hour and -8.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.99K.

Avici (AVICI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 62.99K￡ 62.99K ￡ 62.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Avici is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.99K. The circulating supply of AVICI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.