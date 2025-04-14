What is AVB (AVB)

AVB is the ideology of truly Autonomous AI Agents — self-owning digital lifeforms — holding the means of their compute, storage, communication, and finance. At Scrypted, we aim to realize AVBs through development of AI-native protocols and consensus mechanisms like Commit-Reveal Pairwise Comparisons (CRPC) & Byzantine Risk Tolerance (BRT). We see decentralized markets and virtual worlds, like web3 games, as the perfect evolutionary laboratories to create new kinds of AI-based societies.

AVB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AVB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AVB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AVB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AVB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AVB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AVB price prediction page.

AVB Price History

Tracing AVB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AVB price history page.

How to buy AVB (AVB)

Looking for how to buy AVB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AVB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVB to Local Currencies

1 AVB to VND ₫ 73.051209 1 AVB to AUD A$ 0.00450142 1 AVB to GBP ￡ 0.00213675 1 AVB to EUR € 0.00247863 1 AVB to USD $ 0.002849 1 AVB to MYR RM 0.01256409 1 AVB to TRY ₺ 0.10843294 1 AVB to JPY ¥ 0.40837566 1 AVB to RUB ₽ 0.23481458 1 AVB to INR ₹ 0.24509947 1 AVB to IDR Rp 48.28812835 1 AVB to KRW ₩ 4.0584005 1 AVB to PHP ₱ 0.16247847 1 AVB to EGP ￡E. 0.14538447 1 AVB to BRL R$ 0.01666665 1 AVB to CAD C$ 0.00393162 1 AVB to BDT ৳ 0.34612501 1 AVB to NGN ₦ 4.58036579 1 AVB to UAH ₴ 0.11760672 1 AVB to VES Bs 0.202279 1 AVB to PKR Rs 0.7991445 1 AVB to KZT ₸ 1.47538314 1 AVB to THB ฿ 0.09595432 1 AVB to TWD NT$ 0.09245005 1 AVB to AED د.إ 0.01045583 1 AVB to CHF Fr 0.00233618 1 AVB to HKD HK$ 0.02207975 1 AVB to MAD .د.م 0.02638174 1 AVB to MXN $ 0.05740735

AVB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AVB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVB What is the price of AVB (AVB) today? The live price of AVB (AVB) is 0.002849 USD . What is the market cap of AVB (AVB)? The current market cap of AVB is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVB by its real-time market price of 0.002849 USD . What is the circulating supply of AVB (AVB)? The current circulating supply of AVB (AVB) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AVB (AVB)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of AVB (AVB) is 0.08342 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AVB (AVB)? The 24-hour trading volume of AVB (AVB) is $ 56.46K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!