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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ava AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ava AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ava AI (AVAAI) Technical Analysis Today

Ava AI (AVAAI) Technical Analysis Today

The Ava AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVAAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ava AI's analysis below.

Ava AI (AVAAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.012971--+47.53%+58.82%+85.69%
Know more about Ava AI Price

Ava AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ava AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 6
Buy 16
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.012973
0.012969
R2
0.012969
0.012967
R1
0.012967
0.012966
PP
0.012963
0.012963
S1
0.012961
0.012961
S2
0.012957
0.01296
S3
0.012955
0.012957

Ava AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.20M
$5.18 M
$5.38 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.80 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.83 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ava AI Capital Flow

Net InflowAVAAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ava AI

Trade Ava AI (AVAAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ava AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVAAI/USDT
$0.01297
$0.01297$0.01297
-6.00%
4.74M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AVAAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AVAAI
AVAAI
USD
USD

1 AVAAI = 0.012971 USD