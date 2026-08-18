Ava AI (AVAAI) Technical Analysis Today The Ava AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVAAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ava AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Ava AI (AVAAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012971 -- +47.53% +58.82% +85.69%

Ava AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ava AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.012973 0.012969 R2 0.012969 0.012967 R1 0.012967 0.012966 PP 0.012963 0.012963 S1 0.012961 0.012961 S2 0.012957 0.01296 S3 0.012955 0.012957

Ava AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $5.18 M $5.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.18 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $1.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.83 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ava AI Capital Flow Net Inflow AVAAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ava AI (AVAAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ava AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AVAAI / USDT $0.01297 $0.01297 $0.01297 -6.00% 4.74M (USDT) Trade