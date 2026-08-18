AVA (AVA) Technical Analysis Today The AVA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AVA's analysis below. Sign Up

AVA (AVA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1715 -- -17.23% +10.50% -25.95%

AVA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AVA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1712 0.1711 R2 0.1711 0.1711 R1 0.1711 0.1711 PP 0.171 0.171 S1 0.171 0.171 S2 0.1709 0.171 S3 0.1709 0.1709

AVA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.51M $6.79 M $7.29 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.04 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AVA Capital Flow Net Inflow AVAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.17 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.18 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.18 2026-08-15 $0.05 M 0.18 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AVA (AVA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AVA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AVA / USDT $0.1713 $0.1713 $0.1713 -2.67% 326.04K (USDT) Trade