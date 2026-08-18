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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AVA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AVA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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AVA (AVA) Technical Analysis Today

AVA (AVA) Technical Analysis Today

The AVA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AVA's analysis below.

AVA (AVA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1715---17.23%+10.50%-25.95%
Know more about AVA Price

AVA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AVA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1712
0.1711
R2
0.1711
0.1711
R1
0.1711
0.1711
PP
0.171
0.171
S1
0.171
0.171
S2
0.1709
0.171
S3
0.1709
0.1709

AVA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.51M
$6.79 M
$7.29 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

AVA Capital Flow

Net InflowAVAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.17
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.18
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.18
2026-08-15$0.05 M0.18
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about AVA

Trade AVA (AVA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live AVA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVA/USDT
$0.1713
$0.1713$0.1713
-2.67%
326.04K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AVA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AVA
AVA
USD
USD

1 AVA = 0.1715 USD