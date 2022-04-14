Aura Network (AURA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aura Network (AURA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aura Network (AURA) Information Aura Network is a layer-1, NFT-centric blockchain that focuses on expanding the use of NFTs across various industries. Our vision is to create a one-stop destination for minting, evaluating, querying, and transacting NFTs, to become a pioneer NFT infrastructure for the future.

Aura Network (AURA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aura Network (AURA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.65M $ 8.65M $ 8.65M All-Time High: $ 0.1999 $ 0.1999 $ 0.1999 All-Time Low: $ 0.003605899566061821 $ 0.003605899566061821 $ 0.003605899566061821 Current Price: $ 0.00865 $ 0.00865 $ 0.00865 Learn more about Aura Network (AURA) price

Aura Network (AURA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aura Network (AURA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AURA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AURA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AURA's tokenomics, explore AURA token's live price!

