Aurix (AUR) Information AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner. Official Website: https://www.aurix.exchange Whitepaper: https://www.aurix.exchange/Aurix-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6E98E5401ADCB0D76F4DEBfc3d794B3031F48790 Buy AUR Now!

Aurix (AUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aurix (AUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.92M $ 8.92M $ 8.92M All-Time High: $ 2.6 $ 2.6 $ 2.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.00598702 $ 0.00598702 $ 0.00598702 Current Price: $ 0.4458 $ 0.4458 $ 0.4458 Learn more about Aurix (AUR) price

Aurix (AUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aurix (AUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AUR's tokenomics, explore AUR token's live price!

