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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BounceToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BounceToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About AUCTION

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BounceToken (AUCTION) Technical Analysis Today

BounceToken (AUCTION) Technical Analysis Today

The BounceToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AUCTION's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BounceToken's analysis below.

BounceToken (AUCTION) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.728---9.22%-18.11%-40.71%
Know more about BounceToken Price

BounceToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BounceToken across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 1Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.7236
2.7233
R2
2.7233
2.7229
R1
2.7226
2.7227
PP
2.7223
2.7223
S1
2.7216
2.7219
S2
2.7213
2.7217
S3
2.7206
2.7213

BounceToken Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.52M
$9.48 M
$10.01 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BounceToken Capital Flow

Net InflowAUCTIONUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M2.74
2026-08-17-$0.04 M2.83
2026-08-16-$0.01 M2.85
2026-08-15-$0.01 M2.86
2026-08-14-$0.07 M2.81

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BounceToken

Trade BounceToken (AUCTION) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BounceToken price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AUCTION/USDT
$2.728
$2.728$2.728
-3.57%
20.27K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AUCTION-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AUCTION
AUCTION
USD
USD

1 AUCTION = 2.728 USD