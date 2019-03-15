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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on COSMOS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on COSMOS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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COSMOS (ATOM) Technical Analysis Today

COSMOS (ATOM) Technical Analysis Today

The COSMOS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ATOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about COSMOS's analysis below.

COSMOS (ATOM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.41--+1.36%-5.69%-30.03%
Know more about COSMOS Price

COSMOS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of COSMOS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 6
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.4093
1.4086
R2
1.4086
1.4082
R1
1.4083
1.408
PP
1.4076
1.4076
S1
1.4073
1.4072
S2
1.4066
1.407
S3
1.4063
1.4066

COSMOS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-4.25M
$15.37 M
$19.62 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.10M
3-Day Active Buys
$4.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$3.99 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.11M
7-Day Active Buys
$13.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$12.97 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

COSMOS Capital Flow

Net InflowATOMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.07 M1.42
2026-08-17-$0.17 M1.41
2026-08-16$0.07 M1.48
2026-08-15$0.05 M1.48
2026-08-14-$0.04 M1.52

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about COSMOS

Trade COSMOS (ATOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live COSMOS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ATOM/USDT
$1.41
$1.41$1.41
-0.21%
343.62K (USDT)
ATOM/USDC
$1.408
$1.408$1.408
-0.35%
19.28K (USDT)
ATOM/BTC
$0.00002196
$0.00002196$0.00002196
-0.22%
5.57K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ATOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ATOM
ATOM
USD
USD

1 ATOM = 1.41 USD