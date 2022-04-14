Athene Network (ATN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Athene Network (ATN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Athene Network (ATN) Information Athene Network is a pioneering platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to drive data innovation and decentralized solutions. Established in 2023, it focuses on creating a multilingual social media data collection network, empowering users worldwide to participate in data mining and AI training through a decentralized approach. Official Website: https://athene.network/ Whitepaper: https://athene.network/pitch-deck Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1a91b61e884ddd93a0aa83cd6908a4bc07e6f3eb Buy ATN Now!

Athene Network (ATN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Athene Network (ATN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 453.60K $ 453.60K $ 453.60K All-Time High: $ 0.5543 $ 0.5543 $ 0.5543 All-Time Low: $ 0.000029153464250268 $ 0.000029153464250268 $ 0.000029153464250268 Current Price: $ 0.000216 $ 0.000216 $ 0.000216 Learn more about Athene Network (ATN) price

Athene Network (ATN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Athene Network (ATN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATN's tokenomics, explore ATN token's live price!

