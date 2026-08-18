Atlético de Madrid Price Today

The live Atlético de Madrid (ATM) price today is ￡ 1.4145, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.4145 per ATM.

Atlético de Madrid currently ranks #1004 by market capitalisation at ￡ 11.97M, with a circulating supply of 8.46M ATM. During the last 24 hours, ATM traded between ￡ 1.4058 (low) and ￡ 1.5111 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 44.6149185713, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.549891953848624577.

In short-term performance, ATM moved +0.25% in the last hour and -12.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.43K.

Atlético de Madrid (ATM) Market Information

Rank No.1004 Market Cap ￡ 11.97M￡ 11.97M ￡ 11.97M Volume (24H) ￡ 58.43K￡ 58.43K ￡ 58.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 14.15M￡ 14.15M ￡ 14.15M Circulation Supply 8.46M 8.46M 8.46M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Circulation Rate 84.61% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of Atlético de Madrid is ￡ 11.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.43K. The circulating supply of ATM is 8.46M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 14.15M.